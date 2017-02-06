Three youths arrested for attempted residential burglary

Three 16-year-old teens who allegedly attempted to break into a Palo Alto home on Sunday were arrested by police after a resident reported a stranger was repeatedly banging on her front door, Palo Alto police said.

The resident, who lives on the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue just east of Arastradero Road, called police regarding a suspicious circumstance on Feb. 5 at about 8:36 p.m. The stranger did not commit a crime at the residence, but while police were checking the area, one officer saw four youths emerging from a side yard of a home in the 600 block of Georgia, which is only one block away from the first residence, despite the difference in numbering, police said.

Two of the teens complied when the officer stopped them, but two others fled. One youth ran to a nearby vehicle and sped away in a blue Honda Odyssey minivan; police found the fourth youth about two blocks away and detained him without incident, police said.

Investigating officers found the teens had allegedly removed two screens from windows in the rear yard of the home they were seen leaving from. They were not able to gain entry, and the home was unoccupied at the time, police said.

All three teens -- one girl and two boys -- are San Jose residents. They were arrested for attempted residential burglary, a felony. Police transported them to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. No additional information on the youths will be released since they are under the age of 18. Police also do not release booking photographs of juveniles, a department spokesman said.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and are attempting to identify the outstanding youth, who is only described as a Hispanic teenage boy. Police are also investigating if the youths might be connected to other residential burglaries in Palo Alto or surrounding communities.

The case highlights a common operating practice of residential burglars, who will often knock on the front door to see if anyone is home, police said. If they do not receive an answer at the door, they will attempt to gain access to the backyard through an unlocked side-yard gate. Once in the backyard and unseen by passersby, they will try to find a way to break into the residence, police said.

The department recommends that residents never open the front door to someone who they don't recognize. Instead, just speak to them through the closed door to let them know someone is home if the situation seems suspicious. Police also recommend placing locks on side-yard gates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

