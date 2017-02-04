Couple arrested for alleged opium operation

In what is being called one of the biggest drug busts of its kind in California history, Mountain View police on Friday afternoon announced the seizure of 4,000 pounds of opium poppy pods. The raid resulted in the arrest of two Mountain View residents, identified as Jasvir Singh, 34 and his wife, Donna Santo, 45.

Police officials reported they had been investigating the couple since October, after receiving a tip that they were processing and selling opium poppy pods out their home on the 200 block of Monroe Avenue. Singh and Santo were allegedly importing the poppies from overseas and grinding them into a powder. Police said the pair allegedly was selling bags of the powder out of their house for buyers to brew into a potent tea.

In any form, opium is extremely addictive, taking over a couple weeks for a user to get hooked, said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

"Right now we're being told through our investigation that this was being consumed in tea form," said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. "This was putting two and two together."

This was a case of "good old fashioned police work," Nelson said, where police gradually built a case over two months through coordinating multiple divisions. That work culminated on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when officers served search warrants on the couple's Monroe Avenue house and a nearby storage locker.

Inside the house, police found about 50 pounds of poppy pods and $30,000 in cash. At the storage locker, they found nearly 4,000 pounds of poppy pods, which police officials estimate to be worth $400,000.

A third search warrant was served on Thursday to inspect a car owned by Singh and Santo, but Nelson said nothing much of interest was discovered.

Police officials say they are still investigating how long the alleged drug operation was in business. Nelson said investigators have not found a significant recent rise in opium consumption in the city.

Singh and Santo were both arrested on charges on felony possession of a controlled substance. They were also charged with child endangerment for allegedly putting their two children in danger. Those children have now been turned over to child protective services, Nelson said. Singh and Santo are currently being held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail.

Opium poppies, known as Papaver somniferum, are the main ingredient in a range of narcotics, both medicinal and illicit. The latex from the pods contains morphine, the source for many opiates, including codeine and heroin.

The legal status of the poppy is complicated since the seeds of the flower are used in a wide variety of legal oils and foods. Excepting the seeds, most other parts of the opium poppy are considered illegal Schedule-2 narcotics, including the pods and straw.

