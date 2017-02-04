Around Town: Part of the family, path revamp

PART OF THE FAMILY ... Some people treat their pets like family. At Stanford, animal companions can receive health insurance if their parents are eligible employees at Stanford. The university's "Cardinals at Work" program is offering coverage for dogs, cats, birds, and exotic pets through Nationwide Insurance that includes a 10-day, 100 percent money-back guarantee. Workers can select from three plans. The Pet Wellness Plan covers wellness exams, vaccinations and services to prevent fleas or heart worms. The second provides assistance for accidents, hereditary conditions, procedures, hospital visits, prescription medicine and common, serious or chronic illnesses (but cats and dogs have to be 9 years old or younger for the option). The third choice is a combination of the first two plans. Employees can receive a 5 percent discount, but those with multiple animals can be receive up to 15 percent off.

PATH REVAMP ... Bicyclists and pedestrians will have to get used to an alternate route to and from the Palo Alto Transit Center starting Monday, Feb. 6, when the city plans to make improvements on the path that will be lit and clearly marked for two-way traffic, work that is expected to wrap up in July. Crews also will replace the sidewalk; add benches and flower borders; and upgrade to drought-tolerant landscaping along the green space and park areas. The project is intended to improve the link from the transit center to El Camino Real and Quarry Road. Once completed, the route will be 8 feet wide and have 2-foot-wide shoulders on each side. The center has been a hot spot for construction lately. The bus depot was closed from Jan. 17-26 to replace the sanitary sewer system that workers accessed through a manhole on the driveway from Mitchell Lane to the center that affected service on Caltrain, SamTrans and the Stanford Marguerite Shuttle.

NEW TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD ... Wednesday's gloomy weather didn't prevent about 100 curiosity seekers from enjoying sushi and sliders on the rooftop patio of the new $6.4 million Visa building at 385 Sherman Ave. that officially opened its doors to the public after nearly three years of planning and construction. Tech engineers and business owners from as far as San Francisco joined surrounding neighbors for a firsthand peek at the 62,000-square-foot complex that the company scaled back after initial criticism from residents who felt the size and scope infringed on their privacy and put Visa "everywhere you want to be."

The final result: a bright, open building with green and blue neon-lighting accents, lots of natural wood and floor-to-ceiling glass walls with a 360-degree view. The new complex combines three stories of office space with research-and-development areas where employees will focus on technology research. The first floor includes four one-bedroom apartments that corporate housing provider Synergy Global Housing will rent to visiting employees for short- and long-term stays. There also is a two-level subterranean parking garage with 99 spaces.

Once the weather gets better and the sun returns, spokeswoman Lea Cademenos said the California Avenue Business District can expect to see a blue fleet of bicycles in the area during lunchtime as more of the 350 employees trickle into the building in upcoming months. (One amenity not included in the complex is a cafeteria.) Visa chose Palo Alto for its new research center to be near Stanford data scientists and the large talent pool of engineers, entrepreneurs in the area, according to company officials.

FORWARD THINKING ... The National Retail Foundation recognized the CEO of a growing Palo Alto-based health and beauty company that aims to provide products catering to people of color. Tristan Walker, founder and CEO of Walker and Company Brands, was one of five recipients of "The Disruptors" award given to people the foundation called, "true originals who rock the boat with ideas so crazy they just might work." The Stanford MBA graduate was one of 25 people who made "The List," recognized during a gala on Jan. 15 in New York City. On the startup's website, Walker talks about how the company's products are driven by people's stories, including his own personal experience of not having a father around to teach him the right way to shave. The company's flagship brand is Bevel, a shaving system made for men with coarse and curly hair. "For a long time I couldn't find products that worked for me, and for an even longer time I felt like I was being disrespected as a consumer with misguided marketing and messaging that was inauthentic," Walker's bio says on the foundation's website. "As a company, we have a unique opportunity to show retailers and manufacturers there is a better way, and that's through empathy, authenticity and efficacy."

---

