News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 1:02 pm

Witness call is alleged car burglar's downfall

Man recorded suspect's license plate, followed his vehicle

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A timely call by an alert witness led to the arrest of an alleged car burglar within minutes of the crime, Palo Alto police said.

The department's dispatch center received a call on Jan. 30 at about 11:36 a.m. from a man in his 60s who had just witnessed an auto burglary at Stanford Shopping Center, located at 180 El Camino Real. The witness saw a man break a window and reach inside a parked and unoccupied silver 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe rental car. The witness recorded the license plate, called police and followed the suspected burglar to the Town & Country Shopping Center at 855 El Camino Real, police said.

Officers located the suspect's car, a four-door silver 2004 Honda Civic, with the suspect, 26-year-old Joaquin Saturnino-Aguilar of Oakland, still inside. Police detained him without incident and located a window-punch tool in his possession. Saturnino-Aguilar also had an active felony warrant out of Mountain View for possession of stolen property and evading officers, and he was driving on a suspended license, police said.

Officers contacted the owner of the burgled vehicle and learned that the suspect had not stolen any property from inside.

Police booked Saturnino-Aguilar into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for auto burglary (a felony), and three misdemeanors: possession of burglary tools, vandalism, and driving on a suspended license. They also booked him for his outstanding warrant.

Detectives are investigating any possible connection between Saturnino-Aguilar and other auto burglaries that have occurred in Palo Alto and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by SuperD
a resident of Community Center
1 hour ago

Thanks to the citizen for alerting police and making this arrest possible!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,813 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 741 views

View all local blogs
 