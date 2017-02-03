Witness call is alleged car burglar's downfall

A timely call by an alert witness led to the arrest of an alleged car burglar within minutes of the crime, Palo Alto police said.

The department's dispatch center received a call on Jan. 30 at about 11:36 a.m. from a man in his 60s who had just witnessed an auto burglary at Stanford Shopping Center, located at 180 El Camino Real. The witness saw a man break a window and reach inside a parked and unoccupied silver 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe rental car. The witness recorded the license plate, called police and followed the suspected burglar to the Town & Country Shopping Center at 855 El Camino Real, police said.

Officers located the suspect's car, a four-door silver 2004 Honda Civic, with the suspect, 26-year-old Joaquin Saturnino-Aguilar of Oakland, still inside. Police detained him without incident and located a window-punch tool in his possession. Saturnino-Aguilar also had an active felony warrant out of Mountain View for possession of stolen property and evading officers, and he was driving on a suspended license, police said.

Officers contacted the owner of the burgled vehicle and learned that the suspect had not stolen any property from inside.

Police booked Saturnino-Aguilar into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for auto burglary (a felony), and three misdemeanors: possession of burglary tools, vandalism, and driving on a suspended license. They also booked him for his outstanding warrant.

Detectives are investigating any possible connection between Saturnino-Aguilar and other auto burglaries that have occurred in Palo Alto and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

---

