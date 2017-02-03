Teen arrested in attempted residential burglary

A 19-year-old residential-burglary suspect has been arrested after the victim surprised him in her side yard and another neighbor wrote down the getaway car's license plate, Palo Alto police said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, interrupted the alleged burglary at about 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 29. She returned to her home on the 700 block of East Charleston Road to find her side-yard gate was opened, which she thought was odd. The alleged burglar had not yet broken into the home and no property was taken, according to police.

When the woman went to investigate, an unknown male suddenly ran from the side yard. The male entered a waiting car driven by a second person and the car fled eastbound on East Charleston Road. Police responded to the area, but they could not locate the vehicle.

An alert neighbor was able to write down the car's license plate number and gave it to officers, police said. Officers following up on the information located the car, a white two-door 1994 BMW 318i, in the 500 block of Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto. They detained one suspect without incident, who was identified as the one who ran from the victimâ€™s side yard. He initially lied to police about his identity, but he was subsequently identified as Roger Penacorona of East Palo Alto. At the time of his arrest Penacorona was out on bail for another residential burglary arrest, which took place in San Carlos on Jan. 11, police said.

Penacorona was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted residential burglary (a felony); committing a felony while being out on bail for another felony (which is also a felony), and providing false information to police (a misdemeanor).

Detectives are investigating the identity of the getaway driver, who was only described by the victim and witness as a Hispanic male. Police are also looking into possible connections between these persons and other residential burglaries in Palo Alto or surrounding communities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

