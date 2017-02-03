News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 12:26 pm

Teen arrested in attempted residential burglary

Victim and alert neighbor helped police track him down

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A 19-year-old residential-burglary suspect has been arrested after the victim surprised him in her side yard and another neighbor wrote down the getaway car's license plate, Palo Alto police said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, interrupted the alleged burglary at about 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 29. She returned to her home on the 700 block of East Charleston Road to find her side-yard gate was opened, which she thought was odd. The alleged burglar had not yet broken into the home and no property was taken, according to police.

When the woman went to investigate, an unknown male suddenly ran from the side yard. The male entered a waiting car driven by a second person and the car fled eastbound on East Charleston Road. Police responded to the area, but they could not locate the vehicle.

An alert neighbor was able to write down the car's license plate number and gave it to officers, police said. Officers following up on the information located the car, a white two-door 1994 BMW 318i, in the 500 block of Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto. They detained one suspect without incident, who was identified as the one who ran from the victimâ€™s side yard. He initially lied to police about his identity, but he was subsequently identified as Roger Penacorona of East Palo Alto. At the time of his arrest Penacorona was out on bail for another residential burglary arrest, which took place in San Carlos on Jan. 11, police said.

Penacorona was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted residential burglary (a felony); committing a felony while being out on bail for another felony (which is also a felony), and providing false information to police (a misdemeanor).

Detectives are investigating the identity of the getaway driver, who was only described by the victim and witness as a Hispanic male. Police are also looking into possible connections between these persons and other residential burglaries in Palo Alto or surrounding communities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,813 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 741 views

View all local blogs
 