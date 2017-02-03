News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 9:28 am

Guest Opinion: When democracy is hijacked

by Tom DuBois / Palo Alto Weekly

Monday night, in a brazen display of power, some members of the Palo Alto City Council massacred our Comprehensive Plan, the shared long-term vision that guides all of the city's work.

While clothing themselves in language of inclusion and community values, they embarked on a scorched-earth policy, jettisoning language enshrining those values in city policy, and undid years of effort by dedicated volunteers to build consensus across diverse interests.

Starting with the strong foundation of our current, award-winning Comp Plan and proposed updates crafted by the Planning Commission, a Citizen's Advisory Committee (CAC) was appointed to represent a range of perspectives and began to draft the new Plan. Two years of effort by those 25 citizen volunteers, hundreds of citizen commenters, thousands of hours of staff time, multiple meetings of the Council and the Planning and Transportation Commission and more than $3 million dollars in expenses were effectively dismissed within minutes. All without public participation or notice of such sweeping impending changes.

There is clearly a divide among residents of Palo Alto around growth. Some support more rapid urbanization and others are slower-growth proponents. The disagreements center on how dense and tall the city should become and how quickly it can sustainably do so.

The CAC members, even with their diverse views, came together to form a carefully crafted Comp Plan. They did the hard work of debating and compromising, thoughtfully drafting a proposal that was nearly complete and had received steady feedback and support by the Council. It garnered their unanimous recommendation with a few key policy decisions left for the Council to make.

With little discussion late Monday night, five members of the Council rammed through votes to strip out growth-management policies, development requirements (such as affordable housing, reducing car trips, community character and parking requirements), and community livability assessments unanimously supported by the CAC.

Then, under a fast-track process imposed by the mayor to limit debate, they stripped out every single implementation detail, regardless of content, from the plan itself. By doing so, they left all remaining policies open to individual interpretation, eliminated virtually any accountability for performance and set the stage for decisions with little public input but freighted with their own narrow political interests.

By pivoting so radically at such a late point in the process, an enormous amount of public money was spent that need not have been. By reversing the practice used by our city and nearly all cities to include intended programs in their General Plan, they've removed critical bastions of democracy from the process: open dialog and transparency, community-based input, inclusion of minority voices and the need to compromise.

Through either lack of trust in public institutions or pure narcissism, their heavy-handedness has thrown away an emerging consensus around thoughtful programs that sought to minimize the negative impacts of inevitable growth. In so doing, they are driving our local government and community to remain as deeply split as the nation. And with these changes, once again developers will have the opportunity to build with impunity and the community will have little recourse.

The obfuscation of the attack started immediately at the Council meeting. Rather than admit they were rejecting public input and compromise, denials of the impact of stripping the Comp Plan were made. As lip service to community concerns about traffic and parking, a large growth "cap" (that will likely never be reached) was left in as window dressing. While touting their support for the 50-foot height limit, they removed all reference to it, saying they may want to change it soon.

Rather than admit they were rejecting public input and compromise, they moved the deleted programs to an appendix where they can be taken up at whim, or not, without the public scrutiny of Comp Plan deliberations similar to a line-item veto. Until now, programs have been considered as a package addressing a range of needs and supporting those compromises, not determined by a slim council majority on a line-by-line basis.

It is not yet clear how much, or how little, time it will take for the results of Monday's actions to negatively impact Palo Alto with yet more office buildings, traffic and parking woes and, perhaps most importantly, erosion of citizen participation and trust.

Can wolves in sheep's clothing undermine our local democracy? Apparently yes.

Palo Altans must not be fooled by public officials who say one thing and do another. Stay informed and hold your Council members accountable for serving the values they espoused in their campaigns and on the dais. Do not let the best qualities of democracy get hijacked in this age of expediency.

Tom DuBois is a Palo Alto City Council member. He can be reached at tomforcouncil@gmail.com.

---

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by Monday Night Massacre
a resident of Crescent Park
5 hours ago

Thank you Tom for the excellent summary. It's heartbreaking that a slim council majority would annihilate a carefully-crafted community consensus in order to help a few cronies. Palo Alto sadly now has a government of the developers, by the developers, and for the developers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by common sense
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago

Editors an the Palo Alto Weekly shouldn't complain - they helped to elect 4 of the 5 members they are criticizing in this editoral, by endorsing them (Kniss, Scharff, Fine, Wolbach). Both Kniss and Scharff had records based on their previous term on the city council, and the editors should not be suprised that they acted in the manner that they did.

The editors should review their process for endorsing candidates and figure out why they have been such poor selections.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

First Kniss and Tenaka hid developer money from voters that was poured into their election campaigns till after the election, now they do this. Shame on them - residents deserve council members with integrity. They, along with council members Wolbach, Fine, and Scharff have harmed Palo Alto with their hubris Monday night, and reveal a lack of judgement that is breathtaking. Unfortunately with this vote it seems that Fine will be welded to Wolbach in believing the ends justifies the means to achieve whatever goals their shared ideological zeal demands, to build big, dense and unaffordable to placate lobbyists for Silicon Valley corporations such as Palintir.
That a Citizen Advisory Committee's work of this magnitude was trashed is unprecedented and will resonate in distrust and cynicism for a long time in Palo Alto. And good luck getting CAC volunteers in the future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
3 hours ago

Dubois should not be complaining. During the 2 years that the PASZ group were in charge they routinely overturned rulings allowing building to go forward. They were hijacking democracy to push their no growth agenda.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

Arthur Keller would have been a much better choice. Such a shame his wisdom was overlooked by uneducated voters.

Yes I know many voters wanted someone other than Arthur, but there were many middle of the road voters who hadn't done their homework.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Cheryl Lilienstein
a resident of Barron Park
2 hours ago

Dear Kettle,
You are wrong, and uninformed. The PASZ group was not involved in the Comprehensive Plan Citizen's Advisory Committee that did years of volunteer work in order to hammer out a good land use plan for the city. The CAC represented diverse viewpoints of the residents and its members were chosen by the City Manager. If you saw the roster you'd see that the majority are pro-growth. So they too should be disgusted by the city council's disregard for their hard work. They spent COUNTLESS HOURS trying to make a good document better by orienting it to the near future, and hammering out compromises that were thoughtful expressions of diverse viewpoints. So shame on the council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago

[Post removed.]

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Cheryl Lilienstein
a resident of Barron Park
1 hour ago

also, Kettle:
PASZ has never been "in charge." Pat Burt would affirm that, for sure. But IF that had been the case the city would be less embattled about developments residents don't like, and probably more beautiful instead of less. Yes, we played a role in trying to amend council decisions and minimize overwhelming developments that continue to increase traffic and erode quality of life. Maybe this recent turnabout in the city council's "democracy" will encourage people to join us....

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Neilson Buchanan
a resident of Downtown North
1 hour ago

The Monday night massacre is just the beginning. Other insults to quality of life are on the Council's horizons.

1. Approval of 2000 non resident parking permits to subsidize University Ave landlords who do not provide parking for their tenants. Less than 1400 non resident permits have been sold in the past 11 months.
2. Pushing non-resident vehicle parking further and further from the University Ave commercial core. This is in direct conflict with the state vehicles codes which enables permit parking programs.
3. Consideration to kill off the business registry which is the primary data source to manage parking and traffic. The registry was designed to fail so the response is to kill it rather than improve it. Worst option!
4. Effectively shelving the Annual Citizens Survey which objectively shows multi-year declining public opinion.
5. Stay tuned for contagious power politics.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Citizens together
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
41 minutes ago

Residents need to stop complaining and stop waiting for someone else to do the heavy lifting. If you want to save Palo Alto from being turned into a full on office park with worse traffic it's necessary for each citizen to act, get together with others, and figure out where your power to change things rests.

Kniss and Tanaka should be recalled over the deceptive election practices, and at the very least, a recall effort will shed light on the deception.

Organize and figure out what recourse you have to stop this. You have recourse, but you have to understand the law and act. The state will not do it for you, even though this probably grossly violates the law. Citizens can throw out the comp plan the Council has just made because there are requirements around citizen involvement, traffic circulation, etc, but you have to learn what your rights are.

I cannot help, I wish I could. Just realize residents are not powerless unless each one decides someone else will do something, then no one does.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Fast and Furious
a resident of Crescent Park
23 minutes ago

I haven't seen any mention of one of the huge decisions that was made with no discussion whatsoever - it seemed to have been pre-determined in private by Fast Five - changing our hotel FAR to 3.0. There was mention of reducing FAR last year below 2.0 and that was in the Comp Plan draft because of some of the massive hotels we got with the current 2.0 FAR. Instead a proposal was made and voted on immediately to raise it to 3.0. I'm not even sure what 3.0 would look like - its more massive than anything we currently have in our zoning.

Isn't there some rule that votes should be discussed in public and not decided by 5 people prior to the meeting?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Ray
a resident of Professorville
10 minutes ago

HEY! Palo Alto has become big time! Just like Washington. New administration? throw out everything the previous government did. As Joseph Welch, the Chief Counsel in committee hearings, said to Senator McCarthy, "Youâ€™ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? [and Madam] At long last, have you left no sense of decency?" Remember the adage, Be careful what you wish (vote) for. You might just get it. Remember the good ol' days when traffic was merely terrible? Bette Davis, "Fasten your seat belts; it's going to be a bumpy night!"

Email Town Square Moderator      


