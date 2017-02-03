News

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 3, 2017, 6:49 am

Editorial: A reckless majority

In stunning surprise, new council majority upends planning process

by Palo Alto Weekly editorial board / Palo Alto Weekly

The five members who make up the new, more development-friendly majority on the Palo Alto City Council blatantly stuck it to their four colleagues and the community Monday night with what appeared to be a carefully orchestrated take-over of the critical land-use portion of the new Comprehensive Plan.

The four-member minority group on the council, which held a shaky majority before the November election results tipped the balance the other way, was as helpless as Democrats in Congress or Republicans in Sacramento. It was only the third meeting of the council since newbies Adrian Fine, Greg Tanaka and Lydia Kou were sworn in and Greg Scharff was unanimously elected mayor, and the new majority made clear they had no intention of seeking compromise or middle ground.

Surprise attacks like what occurred Monday night are not our expectation for how our non-partisan City Council should work and are certain to perpetuate political animosities from the last election. It was done with an arrogance that will further divide and anger rather than help unify the community around common goals.

The council meeting was supposed to be devoted to giving direction to the city staff and a 25-member citizens committee on key land-use and transportation strategy options that had been carefully teed up by the city staff. Nearing a scheduled completion of the Comprehensive Plan revision later this year after nine years of problems and delays, achieving council agreement on these sections of the plan was a tall order under any circumstances due to the complexity of the issues and the sharp divisions within the community.

It was also a huge opportunity for Mayor Scharff to use his influence as the presiding officer to show humility and respect for those with opposing views and to ensure a thoughtful, collaborative discussion that led to something other than 5-4 votes. That's what we all want leaders to do: find ways to craft solutions that can win more than a bare majority vote of approval.

Instead, it quickly became clear that Scharff, Vice Mayor Liz Kniss and Councilmen Cory Wolbach, Fine and Tanaka had every intention of ramming through their agenda to jettison elements that might limit the council's future flexibility. The action stripped the plan of all but the most general and visionary goals around which there is little or no disagreement.

The minority group of Tom DuBois, Eric Filseth, Karen Holman and Kou were stunned by the surprise proposals, put forth by Wolbach but quickly supported by the others in the majority, designed to move through a series of motions that culminated in a 5-4 vote to remove all the detailed implementing programs that support the broader policies in the land-use plan.

It was an in-your-face move to substantially change a process that has been underway for years and that has cost millions of dollars, consumed immense staff and consulting time and subverted the dedicated and diverse volunteer citizens committee.

Wolbach, who took the lead, said he wanted to "trim the plan substantially" and keep it high level and not prescriptive, the opposite of what the committee has been working hard on for the last two years.

Similarly, on a motion by Fine, the council voted to remove development requirements and various measures to determine the effectiveness of those requirements that he considered in need of more work.

In addition to setting aside all the concrete implementing programs in the plan, the 5-4 majority also voted to remove the existing overall downtown development cap and to retain the current temporary 50,000 square feet per year limit on new commercial development in downtown, on El Camino Real and around California Avenue, but to allow a roll-over of unused footage to subsequent years.

The majority also voted to remove from the plan all reference to the city's current 50-foot height limit, signaling an intention to reconsider down the road changes to the current ordinance that includes the limit.

It was an inauspicious start to Scharff's year as mayor, and eerily reminiscent of 2013 when in his first stint as mayor he presided over a similarly divided council during a tumultuous year that climaxed with the successful Measure D Maybell referendum.

Wolbach's pre-emptive move to gut the critical land-use plan was ill-timed and executed in a way that fuels conflict rather than seeks to build consensus. His ideas for a different structure and process would have been appropriate and potentially well-received if offered a year or even six months ago. But to spring it on his colleagues at the last minute, with obvious pre-arranged support from others, he undercut all his previous political rhetoric about consensus-building and respectful debate.

Elections do matter, and a solid new council majority now rules. This week we witnessed its unsettling debut and discovered how the loss of a swing vote, former Councilman Pat Burt, can dramatically change the tenor of the council for the worse.

---

Comments

Posted by Douglas Moran
a resident of Barron Park
7 hours ago
Douglas Moran is a registered user.

Given the amount of coordination and agreement within the "reckless majority", it is difficult to imagine that they hadn't conducted a "serial meeting" as defined and prohibited by the Brown Act (Opening Meetings Law).

The Faithless Five each have more than enough experience in government to know what an illegal meeting is and to avoid the appearance of one.

Shades of the 27 University (the Arrillaga towers proposal) events that were the subject of a Civil Grand Jury. Some references to PA Online articles:

Palo Alto slammed for lack of transparency on Arrillaga proposals (2014-06-20): Web Link)

Palo Alto admits mistakes in negotiations with developer (2014-09-04): Web Link

Editorial: A half-hearted mea culpa (2014-09-05): Web Link

Posted by Anon
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

First Kniss and Tenaka hid developer money from voters that was poured into their election campaigns after the election, now they do this. Shame on them - residents deserve council members with integrity. They, along with council members Wolbach, Fine, and Scharff have harmed Palo Alto with their hubris and reveal a lack of judgement that is breathtaking.

Unfortunately with this vote it seems that Fine will be welded to Wolbach in believing the ends justifies the means to achieve whatever goals their shared ideological zeal demands - to build big, dense and unaffordable to placate lobbyists for Silicon Valley corporations such as Palintir, too often with the support of many well meaning but naive followers of Palo Alto Forward. Wolbach lives to achieve higher political office and will do anything to achieve it and lacks integrity. Just what we don't need. His actions verify he should not be elected for a second term to city council in 2018.

Now as we wait for the results of FPPC investigations of Kniss and Tenaka's potential campaign contribution violations, we are left with a Citizen Advisory Committee's work having been trashed, 4 council members treated badly by their colleagues, and any regard for a fair and reasonable Comp Plan process in ruins. This is unprecedented and will resonate in distrust and cynicism for a long time in Palo Alto. And good luck getting CAC volunteers in the future.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Community Center
2 hours ago

The Citizens Advisory Committee has spent 1 1/2 years working hard to provide a Comprehensive Plan that is a consensus document that represents the communities views towards how we retain what is great about this city and grow smartly. The programs in the Comp Plan tell the staff how to implement the policies listed. The motion that stripped all programs from the land use plan results in removing many meaningful programs on land use, including historic preservation, environmental preservation and minimizing growth impacts. In the statistical valid Citizen's Survey residents have stated that housing, traffic and parking remain their top concerns. The vast majority of the community has made it very clear that they want a strong focus and prioritization on housing and the 5-4 removal of a limitation on the long-term growth of office space in downtown is not representative of the voters/residents but rather the personal agendas of the pro-growth majority council members. In addition, there were numerous motions that differed substantially from the options listed in the Land Use Element, such as Adrian Fine's proposal to add 800,000 square feet of office space outside of Stanford Research Park, that were not agendized or included in the packet, nor was any reference made to that before the public spoke. The meeting was not an example of open and transparent government for the people.

Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

Me thinks the weekly does protest too much. But this editorial is not surprising given that the "unbiased" weekly has marched in lockstep with the no growth PASZ faction for years. The weekly had no problem with the PASZ faction blatantly overturning decisions based on the complaints of a single resident. It was clear from the last election that residents were feed up with pasz council members obstruction and promotion of another growth policy. The weekly had long ago forfeited is voice as a representative of the whole community with its biased and one sided editorials, reporting and editing of TSF.

Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago

Doug- I suggest that you provide some evidence for your claims about violations of the law or ate you providing us with alternative facts? I think the obstructionist for were just given a taste of their own medicine.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

We desperately needed Arthur Keller on our CC. Things would have been very different if he had been elected.

Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago

Resident- except that the vast majority of voters did not feel that way. And your comment on a different thread calling the voters that did not support Keller uneducated does you no favors either. Funny how the weekly, you and dubois complain about democracy hijacked, but refuse to accept the results of the vote.

Posted by anon
a resident of Evergreen Park
1 hour ago

The fix was in Monday night ! it was clear that a well orchestrated attack on citizens of Palo Alto, the Comp Plan volunteers and the city Staff, that have worked so hard over years to implement an ever changing direction from the Council on a REVISION ( not rewrite) of the most important governing document was underway.

Every Palo Alto resident should watch this meeting here:
Web Link

The Mayor and council members Kniss, Tanaka , Wolbach and Fine, did recklessly and thoughtlessly rush through what should have been a thoughtful discussion of key issues to address Palo Alto's future. The Citizens survey ( taken last summer and recently released )showed a diminishing belief in elected officials effectiveness in solving problems and a welling concern about ever growing traffic and parking issues , infrastructure deficits and the continuing rise of
incompatible office structures in the city.

The 4 council members and Mayor Scharff clearly orchestrated this betrayal. Tanaka & Fine ran their elections claiming to support reasonable growth,the needs of residents and protecting neighborhoods.
Wolbach was elected two years ago because he claimed he would reduce housing cost...yet he has consistently voted with the mayor and others mentioned, to approve office structures that benefit private property owners and grow the jobs housing imbalance that has been the very source of the jobs/housing imbalance and the traffic/parking/ ugly building problems that most concern us all!

Fine tried to get an even sweeter deal for Stanford Monday night despite the fact that in the past as a Planning Commissioner he had to recuse himself from Stanford related issues due to his step mothers recent position high up in
Assest Management team at Stanford ( she recently retired but....)
Tanaka received massive amounts of cash from developers well after the election; sure its legal but clearly not ethical!
He paid himself back them 20K he loaned his campaign from the 48K he received after the election from big developer $$$
He received 5K from the developer's son of 429 University, and had an illegal sign high atop the (most recent ) 429 architect's penthouse apartment downtown.

Palo Alto is looking a lot like the nations Capital with irresponsible politicians making rash decisions and reversals with little regard for the consequences!


Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

I said many of the middle of the road voters were uneducated. In any election there are those who go with the flow, go with what they see in headlines and if they have heard a name (for reasons they don't know) vote accordingly.

Names that are thrown around for either good reasons or bad reasons often get more votes just because of that. Of course there were a lot of uneducated voters, there always are.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago

Of course I am talking about uneducated on the issues in the election, not that they were uneducated themselves.

People do vote impulsively at the last minute without looking beyond their instincts. You know that but your jabs at me and others about not accepting the results of an election are funny when you see at all those in the country who are unhappy with the results of another election.

Posted by Kettle is black
a resident of Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago

Resident- spun your comment all you want- you called the people that did not vote for Keller " uneducated". And this discussion is about people comparing about democracy in Pali alto, but refusing to accept the will of the people, not about trump.

Posted by Resident
a resident of University South
57 minutes ago

Very interesting....I have seen Wolbach and Scharff downtown together a few times and I could sense by their boisterous laughter and body language that these two guys have a chummy relationship, or at least are on the same page.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
43 minutes ago

The word "spin" is overused, and telling someone that is what they are doing is getting tiring. In a discussion you have to go with context and of course typing "uneducated voters" is shorter than typing "voters who are uneducated on the relevant issues in a particular election".

Posted by Citizen
a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood
37 minutes ago

Residents need to stop complaining and stop waiting for someone else to do the heavy lifting. If you want to save Palo Alto from being turned into a full on office park with worse traffic it's necessary for each citizen to act, get together with others, and figure out where your power to change things rests.

Kniss and Tanaka should be recalled over the deceptive election practices, and at the very least, a recall effort will shed light on the deception.

Organize and figure out what recourse you have to stop this. You have recourse, but you have to understand the law and act. The state will not do it for you, even though this probably grossly violates the law. Citizens can throw out the comp plan the Council has just made because there are requirements around citizen involvement, traffic circulation, etc, but you have to learn what your rights are.

I cannot help, I wish I could. Just realize residents are not powerless unless each one decides someone else will do something, then no one does.

Perhaps the Weekly will at least outline the state requirements of the comp plan development, the rights and responsibilies, etc.

Posted by Both sides
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
23 minutes ago

In October, it was revealed that Kou and Keller received a slew of very large donations from rich Palo Altans, many of whom had close ties with Castilleja--which is in the middle of lobbying for an expansion plan that City Council support would surely expedite.

Yes, I'm sure that the developers did not donate to Tanaka, Fine, etc. without expecting anything in return (the developer quote in the other article saying that their donation had absolutely nothing to do with influencing development policy is laughable).

But let's not forget that Keller and Kuo also received massive donations from moneyed interests who had a specific agenda that was not necessarily in the best interests of a majority of Palo Altans. Neither side is totally clean here.

Posted by Get real
a resident of Palo Verde
15 minutes ago

[Portion removed.]

This article and the outrage of commenters is not about invalidating the election, its about duly elected officials abusing their power: Fast track voting that precludes debate and clear collusion to undermine transparency and impose radical changes without public notice or opportunity to comment.

The facts that Kniss brazenly flouted campaign finance disclosure rules to hide pre-election donors from public view until after the election, (then lied about it) and failed to return prohibited contributions and that Tanaka reaped well over $40k in donations AFTER the election is just frosting on the cake of shame.

Honest, open and inclusive government matters to all of us, irregardless of our positions on growth and development. I resent that I'll forever have to second guess my trust in local government.

Posted by The Real Issue
a resident of Old Palo Alto
12 minutes ago

It's great to see our new city council dealing with the issue that our residents have overwhelmingly stated is most important: the lack of new housing and our city's high housing costs.

Yes, that means a change from a block-everything council -- and that should be applauded! Thank you to councilmembers Scharff, Kniss, Tanaka, Fine, and Wolbach for leading!

