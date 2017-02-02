News

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2017, 8:42 am

Chase leads to East Palo Alto pair arrested for bike thefts in Menlo Park

Police tracked down suspect vehicle while surveilling home

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

After a string of bicycle thefts in the Willows neighborhood in Menlo Park and nearby areas, detectives with the Menlo Park Narcotics Enforcement team arrested a man and a woman Tuesday, Jan. 31, in East Palo Alto and booked them on multiple charges, including possession of stolen bicycles.

The arrests followed a brief police chase when a pickup truck under pursuit struck another vehicle, but there were no injuries, police said.

In the past several weeks, multiple bike thefts have been reported in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Palo Alto.

On Monday night, Jan. 30, home video cameras recorded images of a woman in a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck stealing bikes in the Willows neighborhood, Menlo Park Police Commander Dave Bertini said.

The next day, a vehicle matching that description approached a home in East Palo Alto that was under police surveillance, and officers activated their lights and sirens to stop the truck at Runnymede and Clarke streets.

The truck drove off, getting about a block before hitting another car, Cmdr. Bertini said. Two men in the truck fled on foot, police said. One was caught near the truck; the other jumped several fences and made it about three blocks before being captured around the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue in East Palo Alto, police said.

The truck was later determined to be stolen from San Jose, police said.

The woman suspect was arrested near the East Palo Alto residence, where six bikes were recovered, Cmdr. Bertini said.

Jonathan Vega, 25, and Miriam Taimani, 32, both of East Palo Alto, were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail. Mr. Vega was booked on possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless evading, vandalism and resisting arrest. Ms. Taimani was booked on possession of methamphetamines, drug indicia, and stolen mail, bikes and other property.

A third suspect, John Palavi, 53, of East Palo Alto, was cited for a suspended license and resisting arrest, and released.

Residents are advised not to leave bikes unlocked in backyards or side yards, Cmdr. Bertini said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.

--

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago

Also, do not leave your bicycles in apartment or condo garage storage rooms. Those are commonly targeted by thieves and easily broken into. If you don't want to lean your bicycles against a wall inside your apartment, there are bike racks you can buy to hang them up inside your apartment.

Posted by Midlander
a resident of Midtown
3 hours ago
Midlander is a registered user.

Hurrah!!!

It's really nice to see the police take successful action against bike thieves!

An individual bike theft may seem like a small thing, but a pair of thieves, working over a period of months or years can hurt a lot of people. So they are definitely worth going after.

It sounds as though the police may have been initially looking for a different kind of crime, but I'm still glad they acted on this one!


Posted by Bike Victim
a resident of Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago

Apparently, don't leave bikes locked at Caltrain station either. We had two stolen there and I know others who also have had them stolen. Thieves cut through titanium locks.

Posted by Bike Victim
a resident of El Carmelo School
2 hours ago

I second the Caltrain station thefts. I lost my locked bike there. Is there any lock that is full proof?

