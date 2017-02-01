News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 2:10 pm

Santa Clara County to file lawsuit against President Trump's order

Executive order is 'an unconstitutional act,' says Board President Dave Cortese

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday evening to sue President Donald Trump over an executive order he signed last week.

The board made the unanimous decision in a special closed session held immediately before a hearing on hate crimes.

The executive order issued on Jan. 25 lays out an aggressive immigration enforcement plan that would cut federal funding to jurisdictions such as "sanctuary cities" that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration authorities.

County counsel James Williams will file the lawsuit on Thursday or Friday to block what board president Dave Cortese's office called "an unconstitutional act" that would "cripple" state and local governments that do not comply.

The county receives about $1 billion every year in federal funding, largely to support critical health and human services for underserved populations, according to Cortese's office.

Cortese, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo pledged at a news conference outside the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network in San Jose last week to not comply with the order.

Educators from around the county also pledged on Jan. 18 to protect students from any information-gathering that may lead to deportation or entry in a "Muslim registry" proposed by Trump.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

35 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Leland Manor/Garland Drive
20 hours ago

Trump never proposed a "Muslim registry". It was a Jake Tapper-esque interviewer trying to bait Trump. The interviewer uttered the words "Muslim registry" this was never Trump's idea... we all know by now that Donald likes to troll reporters when they ask him obvious "gotcha" questions that blatantly try to paint him as some bigot.

Please get your reporting factual PAonline. Number one.

Number two, it is disgraceful and beneath their dignity for all these mayors, senators, former atty. general to disrespect the Office of the POTUS... they know that the President holds tremendous leverage and all these lawsuits are gonna fall flat -- just a waste of money in order to "express outrage" which is what liberals do best.

The truth is: they simply can't get over the fact that the lost the election and its as if reality hasn't sunk in yet.

You're gonna Secede? Really? Calexit? SERIOUSLY NOW?

It is the nonstop bullying of the Left, hysterical media, overemotional and feigned moral outrage for political means... all of the rioting, protesting, immature, excessively indignant, and intolerant self-righteousness in a marvelous display of degeneracy by the Left is what made so many Americans want to side with Trump... many FORMER Leftists like myself.

So please calm down and try a different strategy!

19 people like this
Posted by Sarah1000
a resident of Los Altos
18 hours ago

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
-Martin Niemöller

Thanks to the BOS for speaking out.

28 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Charleston Meadows
17 hours ago

The trouble at UC Berkley tonight tells us that Sanctuary Cities do not work - the cities are unable to control crowds and violence. I am tired of people running around breaking building windows, hurting people, looting. If Santa Clara goes for the Sanctuary City they should be sued for any damage or injuries resulting from violence. This is such a bad ides. San Jose has identified gangs and overworked police. This is spinning out of control and the cities have no will to stop it. Any Sanctuary City action should be put up to the vote of the people. We are the people paying for this damage.

18 people like this
Posted by Crescent Park Mom
a resident of Crescent Park
4 hours ago
Crescent Park Mom is a registered user.

Not happy that SCCBOS Is doing this. It certainly doesn't represent my position on the topic. You are only going to hurt the LEGAL underserved residents that won't get these benefits AND cost us a bunch of money in legal fees. Rediculous!

11 people like this
Posted by 38 year resident
a resident of Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
38 year resident is a registered user.

@ resident of Charleston Meadows....you are exactly right on both posts. Liberals will not accept the fact that Hillary Clinton lost the election. How pathetically sad that the self proclaimed party of tolerance is only tolerant of their own views and can only resort to violence, destruction of property and injury to others to express themselves. If you saw the young woman who was pepper sprayed in the face last night at Berkeley simply for sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap, you know what I'm talking about. All while the police stood there and watched on orders from the mayor, when they should have been arresting the rioters and throwing them in jail.

Most decent Americans are sick of this garbage. It's one of the reasons Donald Trump is now POTUS. Former President Obama, whether intentionally or not, created a division in this country that I've not seen in my lifetime. His hope and change teleprompted rhetoric of unity, failed miserably and his chiming in on Mr. Trump's first week in office was disrespectful.

As Mr. Obama famously said, "Elections have consequences." We have a new president. Time for the anarchists to grow up. Everything they do bolsters the cause of the Republicans. Watch what happens in the next mid term elections. The democrats, who less than six months ago said the Republican Party was dead and would never recover, are now witnessing their own demise. Doesn't look too good for them, especially if they keep up with this despicable behavior.

