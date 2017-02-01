Growth impacts, housing needs to drive city's 2017 priorities

Housing and traffic, the two topics that have dominated Palo Alto's political and policy debates for the past year, will remain the leading priorities in 2017, council members agreed during their annual retreat Saturday.

In addition, the council voted to retain for another year the priorities of "infrastructure" and "healthy city/healthy community" and to add "budget and finance" to the list.

The council's discussion and vote came in the aftermath of a new citizens survey showing rising anxieties citywide about new development, a lack of housing options, worsening gridlock and inadequate public transportation. A year ago, the council acknowledged these issues and challenges when it adopted a broad, wordy and wide-ranging priority called "Built environment: housing, parking and livability with particular emphasis on mobility."

Now, many of these themes remain, albeit in a different format. Housing and traffic have been broken out as separate priorities, a formatting change that drew opposition from council members Karen Holman and Lydia Kou. With their dissent, the council approved its five 2017 priorities by a 7-2 vote.

Newly elected Councilmen Adrian Fine and Greg Tanaka both favored getting away from the "built environment" priority, which Tanaka said is too nebulous and generic. Fine agreed.

"I think it's way too big of a grab bag," Fine said. "We'd do ourselves well by splitting that apart."

The council's policy defines priorities as topics that will receive "particular, unusual and significant attention during the year." Everyone agreed that traffic and housing fit this mold. But unlike most of her colleagues, Holman argued that the two topics should remain together under the "built environment" priority, which she said also touches on things like parking, mobility and building design.

Each of these themes, she said, touches on the influences and the impacts of the built environment.

Some of her colleagues agreed. Councilman Tom DuBois proposed a priority list that was like Mayor Greg Scharff's but kept housing and traffic together under "built environment." His motion failed, with Holman, Kou and Filseth supporting it.

The bare majority favored simplicity. Scharff, who made the motion to adopt the five priorities, said the existing priority "built environment" sounds too "jargony."

"I think we want to communicate clearly with the public, and those do," Scharff said.

On other issues, there was no disagreement. Infrastructure remains on the list, with the council planning to retain its focus on building a new police headquarters, rebuilding two fire stations and constructing a new bike and pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 101, a project championed by Vice Mayor Liz Kniss.

"Healthy city/healthy community," a vague and ever-changing priority that was introduced by Holman and Kniss two years ago is about to undergo another iteration. Last year, the council pointed to this priority to justify policy decisions ranging from encouraging bike lanes to expanding the smoking ban. On Saturday, council members pointed to "healthy city" as a priority that could encompass a variety of issues from trees to airplane noise to civil rights, a subject that Cory Wolbach said should be a priority.

"The world has changed around us and I think it's worth -- with one of our priorities -- to say the context has changed, we have to be dynamic, we have to be flexible," Wolbach said. "How will we focus with a little more staff and council time on making sure that human rights and civil rights are really well protected in Palo Alto?

"How can we demonstrate being a leader in that in the same way we've been a leader in other areas?"

Meanwhile, the council's other 2016 priority -- completion of the Comprehensive Plan -- was omitted from this year's list, despite the fact that the plan remains far from complete. The council plans to vote on the plan -- the city's land-use bible -- later this year. Given its planned completion later this year, the council agreed that it didn't need to be a separate priority. Scharff called the plan "pretty much a done deal" and said he doesn't see a problem getting it done this year.

While the council ultimately adopted its priority list, it's not yet clear exactly what types of projects will flow from this list. The retreat ran late, which led the council to defer its discussion about projects that would fall under each priority to a future date.

Related content:

â€¢ Blog post: Council Priorities for 2017

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.