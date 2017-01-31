Stanford police arrest man with binoculars for weapons on campus

Police investigating reports of a man who was behaving suspiciously found multiple weapons inside his van and arrested him on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert.

Stanford officers responded to a call of a man who was possibly using binoculars to look into a student residence on Santa Teresa Street, according to the alert. Officers located a 56-year-old man, who has been identified as Mark Ofengenden of San Jose, a short time later in the Searsville parking lot on campus.

Police said Ofengenden gave the officers permission to search his vehicle, a white Mercedes Sprinter van with the words "Furniture - Build Repair Refinish Redesign Reface Recane" printed on the driver's side and rear vehicle doors. Inside, officers found replica guns, stun guns, knives, ammunition, metal knuckles, handcuffs and binoculars, police said.

Ofengenden was arrested for alleged possession of weapons on campus and for peeping by instrumentality (in this incident, with binoculars). He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Stanford police are investigating if this incident is related to a report of a man with a possible gun sitting in a van in the Maples parking lot on Jan. 20.

---

