Updated: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 11:51 am
Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 9:33 pm

Stanford police arrest man with binoculars for weapons on campus

Stun guns, metal knuckles, knives were among the items confiscated

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Police investigating reports of a man who was behaving suspiciously found multiple weapons inside his van and arrested him on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert.

Stanford officers responded to a call of a man who was possibly using binoculars to look into a student residence on Santa Teresa Street, according to the alert. Officers located a 56-year-old man, who has been identified as Mark Ofengenden of San Jose, a short time later in the Searsville parking lot on campus.

Police said Ofengenden gave the officers permission to search his vehicle, a white Mercedes Sprinter van with the words "Furniture - Build Repair Refinish Redesign Reface Recane" printed on the driver's side and rear vehicle doors. Inside, officers found replica guns, stun guns, knives, ammunition, metal knuckles, handcuffs and binoculars, police said.

Ofengenden was arrested for alleged possession of weapons on campus and for peeping by instrumentality (in this incident, with binoculars). He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Stanford police are investigating if this incident is related to a report of a man with a possible gun sitting in a van in the Maples parking lot on Jan. 20.

---

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by student
a resident of Stanford
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:38 pm

The Mercury-News identified the perp as Mark Ofengenden. He is the owner of the furniture repair company identified in this article. Web Link

8 people like this
Posted by student
a resident of Stanford
on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

ABC News has an interview with the perp: Web Link

13 people like this
Posted by john_alderman
a resident of Crescent Park
on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:48 am
john_alderman is a registered user.

"He says he was using them to read parking restriction signs not to peep on students. 'The drape was closed and I didn't even pay attention,' Ofengenden said."
--

Uhm, sure dude. Police need to get a warrant ASAP and go check his basement.

