Community Notebook: Anti-bias forums kick off Feb. 2

Building on an initiative begun last year to bridge cultural, racial, religious and other divides, the City of Palo Alto will kick off a series of community forums to help residents confront biases and find common ground, understanding and respect for each other.

The four-part series, titled "Being Different Together -- Taking the Conversation Deeper," will take place on the first Thursday of each month for four months starting Feb. 2. The events are sponsored by the Community Service Department's Office of Human Services in collaboration with the Human Relations Commission and an ad hoc community committee of faith and civic leaders.

The Human Relations Commission, which has actively pursued examining issues of making new immigrants feel at home and examining "implicit bias," held an "Immigrant Experience" speaker series last year to better understand how to integrate new immigrants. They also sponsored a public implicit bias forum last spring. Those events were the springboards for the current forum series, Human Relations Commissioner Valerie Stinger said.

Organizers said they hope the comprehensive series will build respect and understanding for differences in race, religion, gender, place of origin, sexual orientation, economic status, political affiliation and opinion.

"Each piece is independent, but the effect is cumulative to help people understand others and themselves," Stinger said. "It's about making the 'other' our own; building a community that can talk about difficult issues," she said.

Stinger said the public discourse she has heard at City Council meetings has indicated divisions based on many assumptions, whether it is about someone's wealth, social standing or cultural background.

Rev. Kaloma Smith, pastor at University AME Zion Church, agreed with Stinger. He spearheaded a campaign for racial and ethnic reconciliation after the June 2015 killing of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist in South Carolina. His and other faith organizations have held interfaith and interracial events, study groups and discussions to bridge gaps on race, ethnicity and religion.

Smith, who is on the Being Different Together planning committee and will co-moderate the forums, said the goal is to find ways for people to "not hate each other" for their differences; where somebody doesn't become a policy point; they become a person."

Organizers began planning the forums nine months ago, well in advance of the Republican National Convention and the election of Donald Trump to the presidency. But now the events "are perfectly timed for this point in time," Smith said.

"We're in a dangerous place in our community. Labels are being placed on people. We're not having constructive (discourse) that allow us to talk across the aisle. We want to create a public space where people from different backgrounds can work together," he said.

The Feb. 2 forum, "Crossing the Line," is an activity used in Stanford University dormitories since the 1980s to build community. It explores the diversity of student backgrounds and experiences and what students share in common, co-moderator Joseph Brown, associate director of Stanford University's Diversity and First Gen Office, said.

"Crossing the Line is one of the ways that Stanford has helped frosh more quickly learn they are valued members of a community. It has helped residents get to know and appreciate their fellow residents, even when those residents are from very different places and backgrounds," he said.

In addition to the Feb. 2 event, the other forums build upon each other, but they may also be attended singly, said Minka van der Zwaag, manager of the city's Office of Human Services.

The second forum, "Beyond the Line," uses a similar format to Thursday's event, but it has more deliberate conversations about the intent and impact of a participant's actions, thoughts and beliefs. Participants will learn how to listen to and acknowledge their own preconceived assumptions about others and interrogate their experiences and develop new ideas and perspectives.

The third forum, "Unpacking the Terms," will discuss common terms and controversies that come up in discussions around diversity: bias, prejudice, "micro-aggression," power, privilege and gender diversity. Participants learn about developing cultural humility as a lifelong practice to learn about and listen to other groups.

The fourth session is still in the planning stages.

Lest some people brush off the forums as "preaching to the choir," van der Zwaag and Stinger said they want to attract persons with different viewpoints. And although the forums are limited to 80 participants, they hope the events will spark people to spread the insights they gain to other groups wherever they interact: schools, book clubs, companies, faith groups and other organizations,.

Smith said such discussions are starting to move the needle.

"I've seen groups that have not typically interfaced with each other in Palo Alto engaged in race, faith and social action that did not have any connection with each other before," he said.

The Feb. 2 forum takes place 7-9 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. The forum is open to the public and is free, but due high demand anyone wanting to attend this first event should check with Minka van der Zwaag for openings by emailing her at minka.vanderzwaag@cityofpaloalto.org. RSVPs are required for all of the events. To register for the other forums contact Mary Constantino, mary.constantino@cityofpaloalto.org or call 650-463-4906.

