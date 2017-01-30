News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 11:28 am

Palo Alto school district to host series of weighted GPA forums

Superintendent seeking feedback to inform long-term recommendation

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Students, parents and teachers who want to weigh in on the Palo Alto school district's long-term practice for reporting weighted grades can attend a series of public forums the school district is hosting on the topic, starting this week.

The subject of weighted grade-point averages (GPA) has been a contentious one this year, with students, parents, teachers and staff divided on the value of reporting the weighted grade amounts on high school students' official transcripts.

In November, the school board unanimously approved a short-term solution: to report both cumulative unweighted and weighted GPAs on current seniors' transcripts, giving an additional grade point for each honors and Advanced Placement class designated as such in the schools' respective course catalogs. The board also voted to give Palo Alto High School seniors the option of reporting an additional weighted average, as calculated by the University of California/California State University method. (Paly has historically used the UC/CSU methodology for weighting, which doesn't count any freshman-year classes or non-UC approved courses. Gunn, on the other hand, has used its own cumulative weighting method.)

While neither school reports weighted GPAs on students' official transcripts, Gunn counselors report the weighted average in counselor-report sections on college applications, while Paly's do not.

Superintendent Max McGee is now seeking public feedback before he makes a long-term recommendation to the board, which he has said he plans to do before spring break in early April. The board will have final approval on his recommendation.

There will be a forum for Gunn High School students this Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3:15 p.m. in the school's staff lounge. A forum for Paly students will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, at 3:30 p.m. in the school's Media Art Center.

On Feb. 6, there will also be a community forum at Paly from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Media Arts Center. A second in-person community forum is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Gunn's staff lounge.

The district will also host an online webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. Details and information about how to access the webinar will be posted shortly at pausd.org.

In addition, the district is asking high school students, parents and staff to fill out a survey on weighted grades by Feb. 6. The survey results will also help inform McGee's final recommendation. The survey is available online.

The survey has an open-ended section for providing ideas for reporting weighted GPAs, but anyone with further feedback, questions or comments to share can email McGee at superintendent@pausd.org.

For more information about the forums, go to pausd.org.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

What's Your Attachment Style and Why Does it Matter?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 11,948 views

Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 5,395 views

Council Priorities for 2017
By Steve Levy | 7 comments | 1,231 views

When Is The Perfect Time To Ask For A College Recommendation Letter?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 497 views

View all local blogs
 