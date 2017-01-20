PUBLIC AGENDA: commission interviews, council retreat

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 30.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold its annual priority-setting retreat at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of labor negotiations with the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association. The council will then discuss the Comprehensive Plan Update, with the focus on the Land Use and Community Design Element and the revised draft Transportation Element. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. A regular meeting will immediately follow in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet to interview candidates for the Historic Resources Board, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Planning and Transportation Commission. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a resolution establishing pledged sources of revenue for repayment of loans for projects at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; consider an amendment to Utilities Rule and Regulation 27, Generating Facility Interconnections; discuss a recommendation that the council approve an update to the city's Ten-Year Electric Energy Efficiency Goals; and see a presentation on a preliminary financial forecast and rate changes for Electric, Gas, Wastewater Collection and Water utilities. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review a proposal to demolish four single-family residences and construct 16 two-story residences at 567 Maybell Ave. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here.